LMPD Chief Steve Conrad released immediately, Fischer says

Police were not wearing or did not activate their body cameras during the shooting of David McAtee.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad has been released from his duties effective immediately, Mayor Greg Fischer announced.

In May, Conrad announced his retirement at the end of June, however Fischer said he will released today.

The news comes after Fischer and LMPD announced officers involved in the fatal shooting of David McAtee were not wearing or did not activate their body cameras, meaning there was no footage of the shooting.

Metro Council President David James said in a press conference that while he is happy to hear action has been taken, he asked why it has taken to long for Conrad to be released.

Conrad has faced years of criticism, and a vote of no confidence from the Fraternal Order of Police.

Col. Robert Schroeder will serve as Interim Chief of LMPD upon Conrad's departure while a search for a permanent chief gets underway.

This story will be updated.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.