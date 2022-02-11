$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Round Rock

The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1.5 billion with the next drawing set for Saturday.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — No one hit the Powerball jackpot Wednesday, but one lucky winner in Round Rock is $1 million richer.

The winning $1 million ticket was sold at JaJa Accessories at 900 Round Rock Ave., near Round Rock High School.

This is the second $1 million ticket sold in Central Texas this week. On Monday, a $1 million ticket was sold at Reserve by Camco off Cluck Creek Trail in Cedar Park.

The Powerball jackpot has now climbed to $1.5 billion, with the next drawing set for Saturday, Nov. 5, at 10:59 p.m. ET.

If someone matches all five numbers and the Powerball number, they will be taking home the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history, according to the Powerball website. On top of making Powerball history, this is also the third-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

There will be two options for the winner to choose if someone matches all six numbers to score the $1.5 billion jackpot. That person could choose to be paid in 30 graduated payments or the cash option, which is $745.9 million.

The largest jackpot in Powerball history was set back in 2016, when winners in California, Florida and Tennessee shared $1.586 billion.

