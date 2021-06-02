Winner! San Antonian claims $1.025 million Texas Two-Step Prize

The ticket was purchased at an H-E-B; it doesn't get more "Texan" than that.

SAN ANTONIO — One San Antonian just became a millionaire overnight!

The Texas Lottery sent a press release saying a San Antonio resident claimed a jackpot-winning Texas Two-Step prize worth $1.025 million.

The drawing took place on Thursday, May 20. The ticket was purchased at an H-E-B (it doesn't get more Texas than that). It was bought at the location on 14325 FM 1957 on the city's west side.

The winner decided to remain anonymous. The winning tickets matched all four of the white ball numbers drawn, which were 4-11-15-20.

Texas Two-Step jackpots start at $200,000, and the jackpot amount increases for the next drawing until there is a winner.