What would you buy if you won the $1 billion Powerball?

Start by spending $188K on a grand piano!

SAN ANTONIO — We are just a few hours away from the estimated $1 billion Powerball drawing. This is only the second time in it's 30 year history that the jackpot has topped the one billion dollar mark. And at a Shell on the northwest side they've been selling tickets like hotcakes!

What if you wanted to splurge if you hit it big? If you won the billion what could you buy right here in San Antonio? How about a Shigeru Kuwai polished ebony grand piano at Alamo Music Center for $188,095.

Or an Arancio Argos Pearl 2022 Lamborghini from Mark Motors of Boerne. Price tag for that ride is $799,777.

You could choose to go after a King Aire motorcoach with a sprawling living area, luxury kitchen, spacious bedroom. It'll set you back about $1,600,000!

Or the most expensive property on Zillow today,.the late San Antonio art collecter Linda Pace's 10 bedroom, six bath, 15,000 square foot penthouse in So Flo. It's got it's own gym, a rooftop pool, and look at that kitchen. Its listed for $7,250,000!