North Carolina woman wins $1M Powerball prize

An early-November stop at Sheetz in Troutman turned into a winning move!
Credit: NC Lottery
Lisa Best claims her Powerball prize in Raleigh.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Lisa Best found out her best shot at a Powerball lottery prize cost her only $2 at a gas station in November.

The Salisbury mom picked up a Quick Pick ticket from the Sheetz station in Troutman on Nov. 2. She was able to match five of the white ball numbers to win that day's $1 million drawing.

Just more than a month later, Best headed to the North Carolina Lottery headquarters in Raleigh to claim her prize. After required withholdings for state and federal taxes, she took him just more than $710,000.

While Best got her winning ticket at a Sheetz, the state lottery notes Powerball can also be played online via the North Carolina Lottery website or the official mobile app. Mega Millions, Lucky For Life, and Carolina Cash 5 games can also be played too.

The lottery notes ticket sales raise an average of $2.5 million per day for education. Last year, $7.5 million went to Rowan County.

