Powerball jackpot approaching $2 billion

SAN ANTONIO — The Powerball jackpot is now approaching an astronomical $2 billion, and Texas has lottery fever in a big way.

It became the world's largest jackpot when last Saturday's became official at a whopping $1.65 billion dollars. But without a jackpot winner that night, the estimate jackpot for tonight's drawing skyrockets to an estimated $1.9 billion.

"None of the people that are associated with the Texas lottery or family members who live in our household are eligible," said Gary Grief who is the Executive Director of the Texas Lottery. He and his family may not be able to buy a ticket to try to catch this runaway train of a jackpot. But plenty of other people are trying their luck.

"On a typical week for Powerball sales when the jackpots are low. We sell about three and a half million dollars worth of Powerball tickets. Last week, sales were more than $90 million for one week here in Texas," he said.

That's more than 25 times normal.

"On a Sunday, which is a slow day for everything, we only sell around $350,000 worth of Powerball tickets. Typically, we did more than 6.7 million in Powerball last night. So we expect to see another great sales day today," Grief added.

It has gotten this high because nobody has matched all five numbers plus the Powerball 40 drawings in a row. If nobody hits it tonight the estimated jackpot for Wednesday will be $2.3 billion!

"Lately, we haven't seen real player interest develop until a jackpot hits around the $700 million mark," Grief told us.