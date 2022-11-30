x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Lottery

Florida woman wins $1 million from lottery ticket

She purchased the winning ticket from Publix on Ulmerton Road in Largo.
Credit: AP
Mega Millions lottery tickets, center, and Power Ball tickets, right, are seen with other lottery tickets at a store Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Lottery players will have a shot Friday night at the fifth-largest jackpot in U.S. history after no tickets matched all the numbers in the latest Mega Millions drawing. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — One Pinellas County woman is officially a millionaire after purchasing a lucky ticket from Publix.

The Florida Lottery announced that 69-year-old Carmelina Cordero from Largo won the "$1,000 a Week for Life" prize from the "CASH4LIFE" draw game.

She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment on $1 million.

Cordero purchased her quick-pick ticket from Publix on Ulmerton Road in Largo, which will get a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. 

Related Articles

Players can win two lifetime prizes from the "CASH4LIFE" game — "$1,000 a Day for Life" or "$1,000 a Week for Life."

The drawings are held at 9 p.m. daily. You can check the winning numbers on the Florida Lottery website.

Since the "CASH4LIFE" game began in Florida in 2017, there have been more than 23.8 million winning tickets, totaling more than $145.8 million in prizes statewide.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

KENS 5 News Now | Fugitive engaged in shootout with law enforcement; Deal to avert rail strike could pass today

Before You Leave, Check This Out