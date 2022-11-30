PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — One Pinellas County woman is officially a millionaire after purchasing a lucky ticket from Publix.
The Florida Lottery announced that 69-year-old Carmelina Cordero from Largo won the "$1,000 a Week for Life" prize from the "CASH4LIFE" draw game.
She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment on $1 million.
Cordero purchased her quick-pick ticket from Publix on Ulmerton Road in Largo, which will get a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Players can win two lifetime prizes from the "CASH4LIFE" game — "$1,000 a Day for Life" or "$1,000 a Week for Life."
The drawings are held at 9 p.m. daily. You can check the winning numbers on the Florida Lottery website.
Since the "CASH4LIFE" game began in Florida in 2017, there have been more than 23.8 million winning tickets, totaling more than $145.8 million in prizes statewide.