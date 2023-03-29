'I went out of the store screaming': Ohio man wins big in Kentucky Lottery for second time

Stacy Moore told lottery officials he plans to buy vehicles for both himself and his wife with his winnings.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Luck was definitely in favor of this Ohio man as he won the lottery for the second time.

Lottery officials said Stacy Moore cashed in a $200,000 prize he won on a $20 Bluegrass Blowout ticket he bought last week at Clark’s Pump N Shop in Greenup.

Moore told officials he makes the drive into Kentucky every day for work and is "glad he made the stop that day."

Lottery officials said while in the store, the Franklin Furnace native scratched the front of the ticket but didn’t have a match. However, the ticket was double-sided.

Moore said he turned it over and that’s where he uncovered the “horseshoe” symbol, located directly below was the game’s $200,000 top prize.

“I went out of the store screaming. A lady even asked me if I was okay. I told her, “I couldn’t be better,” he said. “I couldn’t hardly believe it.”

Officials said Moore claimed his prize at lottery headquarters the following day, where he walked away with $143,000 after taxes.

He told lottery officials he plans to buy vehicles for both himself and his wife with his winnings.

The first time Moore won the lottery, officials said he traveled to Louisville in 2010 when he claimed a $40,000 Scratch-off prize.

Clark’s Pump N Shop will receive $2,000 for selling the winning ticket.

