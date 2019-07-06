No winning tickets were sold for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing, which means the jackpot has risen again.

Friday night’s drawing is worth $530 million with a cash payout of about $343.9 million.

It marks the seventh largest-jackpot in the game’s history.

On Tuesday, a North Carolina man claimed the $344 million Powerball jackpot. Charles Jackson Jr. said he uses the same fortune cookie numbers to play Power Ball and Mega Millions twice a week.

The Mega Millions drawing is scheduled for 11 p.m. ET Friday. Viewers can watch it on 10News WTSP.

