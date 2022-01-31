$1 million winning lottery ticket sold on west side

A San Antonio resident, who chose to remain anonymous, won the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game called $1,000,000 Crossword.

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio resident is $1 million richer after claiming a top prize in the Texas Lottery. The person, who chose to remain anonymous, won the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game called $1,000,000 Crossword.

The ticket was bought at Hakeem’s Mini Mart, located at 260 Tarasco Street, on the west side.

This was the second of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game, lottery officials said. $1,000,000 Crossword offers more than $137.4 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.42, including break-even prizes.