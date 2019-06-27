FLORENCE, Ky. — Where's the $1 million Powerball winner? In Florence, y'all.

One lucky person bought the $1 million Powerball ticket for last night’s drawing at Dixie Market in Florence. The winner matched all five first numbers, but not the Powerball. Winning numbers were 1-5-16-22-54.

Dixie Market will receive $10,000 for selling the winning ticket. The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the prize. Winners are encouraged to sign the back of their ticket immediately.

Lottery officials said they have not yet heard from anyone claiming to hold the winning ticket.

No one matched all five white balls and the Powerball so Saturday night’s jackpot is an estimated $137 million.

