Lucky duck! A Floridian goes home a millionaire after visiting San Antonio

A Florida resident scooped up the winnings for the drawing held going into Memorial Day weekend.

Someone in Florida is $1 million richer, thanks to a lottery ticket they bought in San Antonio last month. The winning ticket came from a store on the north side.

According to the Texas Lottery, an Orlando resident won a second-tier Mega Millions prize for the drawing on May 28.

The lucky winner purchased the ticket at 7-Eleven Convenience Store, located at 7655 Jones Maltsberger Road across from the Quarry. That winner chose to remain anonymous.

The player matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (10-14-20-47-70) by buying a Quick Pick ticket, but they didn't get the Mega Ball number (15). Had they done so, they could have won $20 million.

Just last week, another person became a millionaire overnight who was a San Antonio resident. That person claimed a jackpot-winning Texas Two-Step prize worth $1.025 million.

The drawing took place on Thursday, May 20. The ticket was purchased at an H-E-B on the city's west side, located at 14325 FM 1957.

And in May, another San Antonio resident reached millionaire status after winning the top prize of $5 million by buying a Texas Lottery scratch-off ticket. The game was the $200 Million Ca$h ticket.