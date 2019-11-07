SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio officials say that part of Loop 410 on the southwest side of San Antonio is closed due to a fatal accident.

SAPD and SAFD confirm at least one person has died in the accident at Loop 410 near Somerset. The accident was reported around noon on Thursday.

Officials say all lanes of the highway are closed. There is no estimate yet on when the highway will reopen.

A KENS 5 crew is working to gather more information.

This is a developing story and further updates will be added as they are received.