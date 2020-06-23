Lonnie Walker IV, local artists give back to the community

SAN ANTONIO — Spurs guard Lonnie Walker IV is using his own experiences to help others with an art auction for charity.
The basketball star recently made headlines when he cut off his signature locks. He says he began growing his hair when he was young to protect against the abuse he suffered as a child.
He is now working with three San Antonio-based artists, RapidArts, Brian Ellingboe and Armando Zimmerle, for an online art auction to benefit Family Violence Prevention Services.
"I shared my story with the hope that others who have, or are currently facing abuse know they’re not alone. It is so easy to want to hide this kind of hurt or harm from others, even to hide it from yourself at moments. I have taken some time during this COVID-19 hiatus to face this part of my past and I have found some peace. Now it’s my turn to help others find that same freedom,” said Walker. “Abuse does not define who you are. With time, patience and a little self-love, you will overcome the hurt. You will rise above.”
The three works of art are available for sale via an online auction through June 30. To get more information and bid in the auction, visit this link.
