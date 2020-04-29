LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview woman has been arrested for allegedly murdering an infant.

According to the Longview Police Department, on Tuesday, just before 7 a.m., officers were called to respond to a "problem" in the 3300 block of South Eastman Road.

When police arrived on scene, they met a woman who led them to a residence in the 700 block of Ethel Street where they found an infant who was unresponsive.

Police say they baby was taken to a local hospital where the child died.

During the investigation, detectives arrested Andrea Burks, 40, for assault/family violence'strangulation. On Wednesday, she was also charged with capital murder in connection with the infant's death.

Burks is being held in the Gregg County Jail on $2 million bond.

If you have any information on this matter, please contact the LPD at 903-237-1170. You may also contact Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.