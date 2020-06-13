Lockhart residents protest for Black Lives Matter; some call for removal of Confederate statue

Protesters gathered in Lockhart to discuss ways the community can become better at addressing racial injustices.

LOCKHART, Texas — More than 100 protesters gathered in the small Texas town of Lockhart on Saturday morning for Black Lives Matter.

Some longtime residents are asking for the removal of a Confederate statue outside of the Caldwell County courthouse.

Saturday's protest was held in honor of George Floyd, and was chance for Lockhart families to talk about ways the community can be better at addressing racial injustices.

Organizer and longtime Lockhart resident Sterling Riles said he thinks the Lockhart Police Department does a good job, but there's always room for improvement.

RELATED:

He said he and his grandmother would also like to see the Confederate monument come down.

"I knew that I wanted to say something and speak out against it because too many times, black people, we stay silent and just accept stuff. What your seeing across the nation is people tired of being silent," said Riles.

A black tarp has been temporarily placed on the statue. It's unclear if city officials will remove the statue.