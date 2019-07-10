CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The NAS Corpus Christi is currently on lockdown after reports of an individual storming the North Gate with ammunition inside their vehicle. The individual is on foot and has not been located at present. People are being asked to shelter-in-place according to the DOD.

Texas A&M University Corpus Christi has asked for people not to visit the island at this time. They ask for people to stay in their residence until further notice and have dispatched extra security to residence halls.

The NAS has released a description of the individual. They say it is a white male about 5'7 wearing a light gray shirt with dark jeans and black sneakers with white soles. He is clean shaven and about 30-years old. The suspect may be armed.

