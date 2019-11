SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio area locals can get half price off their zoo admission on Wednesday, November 20.

Admission to the San Antonio Zoo will be $8 per person, courtesy of the city's Parks and Recreation Department.

All you have to do is bring along proof of San Antonio residency.

If you missed the November 20 locals day, there is one more chance on December 27.

For more information, you can visit the SA Zoo website here.