SAN ANTONIO — Friday, December 27, is the last chance to get half price at the zoo in 2019.

Admission to the San Antonio Zoo will be $8 per person, courtesy of the city's Parks and Recreation Department as part of the department's "locals day", which is held periodically through the year.

Friday's deal also include the holiday-themed "Zoo Lights".

All you have to do is bring along proof of San Antonio residency.

For more information, you can visit the SA Zoo website here.

