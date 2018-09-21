Got cabin fever? No worries. The San Antonio Zoo has you covered.

The Zoo announced Friday that it will be offering San Antonians half off tickets next week after we've been soaked with showers for the majority of the month.

While another round of showers was expected Friday evening into tomorrow morning, with the possibility of saturating San Antonio with more flash flooding, KENS 5 Meteorologist said he expected those storms to be out of the area by Monday.

The special week-long discounted admission will make the total price for one ticket $8 for both children and adults. The Zoo said it will run from Monday, September 24 through Friday, September 28.

