Zoo offering $8 admission for Locals Day

SAN ANTONIO — It may be cold, but the San Antonio Zoo is encouraging people to get outside and celebrate the long weekend while connecting with nature at the zoo for just $8 per person on Friday, February 12th.

Admission to the San Antonio Zoo will be $8 per person, courtesy of the city's Parks and Recreation Department as part of the department's "locals day", which is held periodically through the year.

The discount applies for the hours of 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Friday.

All you have to do is bring along proof of San Antonio residency and purchase tickets at the gate.