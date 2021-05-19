Zoo offering $8 admission for Locals Day May 19

Admission to the San Antonio Zoo will be $8 per person, courtesy of the city's Parks and Recreation Department as part of the department's "locals day".

Admission to the San Antonio Zoo will be $8 per person, courtesy of the city's Parks and Recreation Department as part of the department's "locals day", which is held periodically through the year. The zoo says this deep discount is the zoo’s way of showing gratitude towards residents of San Antonio.

The discount applies for the hours of 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

All you have to do is bring along proof of San Antonio residency and purchase tickets at the gate.