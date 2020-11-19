'Zoo Lights' holiday display and activities open on Friday

The Whataburger Zoo Lights is a unique holiday display of twinkling lights and holiday decorations throughout the park.

The San Antonio Zoo begins its annual display of lights on Friday, November 20.

The Whataburger Zoo Lights is a unique holiday display of twinkling lights and holiday decorations throughout the park. The event also includes holiday-themed activities.

Some of the new features this year include Sean Kenney's Nature Connects Trail, made with over three million LEGO bricks. The LEGO displays will also be illuminated. Also included is the FAO Schwarz Tony Parker Animal Collection. The former Spurs player is also a Zoo board member and he donated his collection of unique plush animals from FAO Schwarz.

Other features include Reindeer Row, Lights of Africa, Fa La La Flamingo, and Camel Holiday Trek, where kids can ride an actual camel. Santa can also be found at Polar Point.