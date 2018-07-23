“Once you pass the 100 degree mark – 102, 103, it seems all the same. It's just hot,” Jacob Chavez said.

Chavez spends his day around water. On days with extreme heat like Monday, this water is a tease. He spends his eight-hour shift at the zoo caring for plants outdoors, in the sun, wearing long pants.

“It's not for everybody, but I guess it just comes with the job. It's a passion and we love to do what we do,” he said.

Jacob is one of the hundreds of employees here who works in weather most people dread – simply because of their love for nature.

“We want to take care of our crew members because they are our lifeblood and they keep the zoo and animals going,” San Antonio Zoo Director of PR and Promotions Chuck Cureau said.

Ample hydration breaks and access to water or sports drinks are key to keeping hard-working employees happy and healthy, says zoo management. Jacob sometimes drinks 2 gallons of water a day. And occasionally, he and his fellow employees get something to make the triple-digit weather a little sweeter.

“We’ll show up and say, ‘here's a Popsicle,’ and you'd be surprised by how motivated someone gets when they can enjoy a Popsicle and beat the heat,” Cureau said.

But preparing the day of is just the beginning. The real work starts the night before.

“Come to work hydrated. Make sure you get vitamins. It's not just about drinking water you always have to replenish what you lose, too,” Chavez said.

© 2018 KENS