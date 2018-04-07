SAN ANTONIO -- A new research study indicates that miscarriages or stillbirth may be linked to undetected zika infections.

Six National Primate Research Centers across the country, including San Antonio's Texas Biomedical Research Institute, examined different non human primates (rhesus macaques, pigtail macaques and marmosets). They found that 26% of the female monkeys infected with the virus lost their fetuses despite showing no signs of infection. Researchers observed the monkey through ultrasounds and other tests.

"It was important for all the primate centers to put their data together. By collaborating with all of our data, we can get a better assessment of how frequent you have spontaneous abortion after Zika infection," said Jean Patterson, Ph.D., of Texas Biomed.

Patterson said the study will help find possible treatments and vaccine development for humans.

"Since the virus seems to exist with the fetus,with the mother cleared of the virus, could we have a system where we can possibly test anti-viral compounds that would cross the placenta and cure the fetus? These studies were extremely important in deciding which direction we can take," said Patterson.

After a 2015, Zika outbreak in Brazil, the virus became a global concern. Babies were born with brain damage including microcephaly, a birth defect where the head is smaller than normal. Zika is transmitted through sex with someone infected with the virus and by bites from a mosquitoes carrying the virus.

The CDC urges women to use bug repellent containing DEET and take extra precautions to reduce mosquitos. As of June 19, 2018, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there is a total of 2,465 cases of Zika infections in the U.S. and the District of Columbia.

