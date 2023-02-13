Zen Den: Elementary school creates peaceful retreat for teachers, staff

The serene space includes a stretching area, neck massager, aroma lamps with essential oils, yoga blocks, weights and amini fridge stocked with granola bars.

SAN ANTONIO — A local elementary school has created a peaceful retreat away from the chaos for their faculty and staff.

The room is called the "Zen Den," and it's located at Northside ISD’s Clarence Galm Elementary.

The serene space includes a stretching area, neck massager, aroma lamps which diffuse essential oils, yoga blocks, weights and mini fridge stocked with granola bars, snacks and fruit.

They added some twinkling fairy lights, a forest mural painted on the wall and an area rug on the floor to create a welcoming and relaxing space.

Next Level Urgent Care helped the school to transform what was an unused space into a peaceful retreat where teachers and staff can escape from the sometimes chaotic, albeit rewarding, school days.

“As we transitioned from COVID-19, it was important to create a special space for our teachers, right here in our building,” recalls Monica Anguiano, associated principal at Galm Elementary. “Our PTA board started to outfit the area, but the space was not fully complete.”

That's when Amy Platt, community outreach coordinator for Next Level Urgent Care, stepped in and met Anguiano to discuss how the urgent care provider can support the school.

“I knew just what to ask for – items to finish off our Zen Den,” Anguiano says.

Next Level Urgent Care donated $1,000 to help complete the space. Platt also collected furnishings and even donated a couch from her own home.

Now up to four teachers and staff members at a time can use the Zen Den during a 30-minute break they receive in addition to their lunch period. They can also access the space before or after school. Galm Elementary still houses a traditional teachers’ lounge where teachers can chat with one another, eat lunch and plan lessons.

“When teachers walk into this designed space for them, it reminds them how valued and appreciated they are - a space to just reconnect and take a deep breath,” adds Anguiano.

Now the teachers and staff have a room where they can relax without ever having to leave the school.

