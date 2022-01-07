Restaurant employee stabs manager during argument; runs to nearby elementary school, police say

The suspect ran out and ended up on the school grounds of Wiederstein Elementary School.

SAN ANTONIO — A 20-year-old man was arrested after Cibolo police say he stabbed his manager at work.

It happened on Thursday around 10 a.m. at Zaxby's on the corner of Cibolo Valley Drive and Borgfeld Road.

Officers say Malik Turner had an argument with his kitchen manager, then stabbed her with a kitchen knife.

Turner then ran out and ended up on the school grounds of Wiederstein Elementary School. He did not have a weapon and authorities said there were no students on campus at the time.

Officers found Turner and arrested him for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, authorities said.

At last check, the victim is in stable condition at a local hospital.