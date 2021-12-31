What's on the 2022 banished words list? Asking for a friend...

This year, more than 1,250 words and terms were nominated for banishment.

MICHIGAN, USA — Wait, what? 2021 is already reaching its final hours? Yes, indeed it is, and we are all in a kerfuffle about it. But according to the wordsmiths at Lake Superior State University, you need to convey that confusion and commotion in a different way.

That’s right, the university has once again released its list of banished words and phrases, with the number one offender being, “Wait, what?”

“These two four-letter words should not go together under any circumstances, according to many nominators and the contest judges from the LSSU English Department, because the two-part halting interrogative is disingenuous, divergent, deflective, and other damning words that begin with the letter d,” the wordsmiths said of the common phrase.

The new list is made up of 10 words, including three related to COVID-19. Those words, which join past inductees like “bromance” and “yuh know,” are listed below:

Wait, what?

No Worries

At the end of the day

That being said

Asking for a friend

Circle back

Deep dive

New normal

You’re on mute

Supply chain

The list of banned words has been released annually by LSSU since 1976, according to the school. What started off “as an imaginative publicity stunt” has grown into an opportunity for people around the world to air their grievances.

►Learn more about the banished words here.

This year, more than 1,250 words and terms were nominated for banishment from people in the U.S, Norway, Belgium, England, Scotland, Australia and Canada.

“Say what you mean and mean what you say. Can’t get any easier, or harder, than that,” said LSSU President Dr. Rodney S. Hanley. “Every year submitters play hard at suggesting what words and terms to banish by paying close attention to what humanity utters and writes. Taking a deep dive at the end of the day and then circling back make perfect sense. Wait, what?”

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.