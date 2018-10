The rain has moved out of the area, replaced by dry air. Expect temperatures to rise and sunny skies to prevail for the next few days.

We ended up drying out quicker than we thought because of how quickly the rains dissipated in Mexico before getting to Texas.

By mid-day, things are going to clear out and it’s going to be a beautiful Thursday.

We’re going to get several days of beautiful weather but next week, on Wednesday, Halloween, the next chance of rain arrives.

© 2018 KENS