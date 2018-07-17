There is a mystery surrounding a 20-year-old whose family says was left for dead. They say Elizabeth Foley was hit by a car on the Fourth of July. She's still in a coma at University Hospital.

Investigators are having a hard time with the case, because they say there are no witnesses and it's unknown what exactly happened. The family, including her sisters, Krystal Jordan and Sabrina Foley, are searching for answers.

"How heartless could you be to leave my sister there, or anybody there," Sabrina said.

The night of July 4, Elizabeth was celebrating with co-workers at the Legacy Flats apartment complex near Loop 1604 and Shaenfield. She stepped outside and was on the phone with a friend. The friend said all of a sudden Elizabeth screamed, and the phone cut off. Her friend had no idea what happened.

"She didn't know where she was at," Jordan said. "She didn't know any of our phone numbers, or anything like that to get help."

About eight hours later, Elizabeth was found the next morning by a maintenance man.

"She is such a good person, and has such a good heart, and somebody just left her like that," Jordan said.

She's in the ICU. The family said she has a lot of internal injuries, as well as severe brain trauma. The young woman whose sisters say loves to smile has been unconscious.

"We tell her every day, 'you have to get up,'" Jordan said. "You have to get up. You have too many people that want you back, there is too many people that need you."

The family has started a GoFundMe page for medical expenses. The sisters say the support for Elizabeth is what is keeping them strong.

"It is truly beautiful," Sabrina said. "Words can't explain how much it means to our family and to her. They say she can hear us, and we are just there talking to her every day. I mean we are telling her, 'come on mama, you can't give up. You have to keep going.'"

Elizabeth's road to recovery could take years. The injuries are so bad, doctors say it is hard to tell how long she will be in the hospital. The family hopes someone knows something and comes forward. If you do know anything contact San Antonio Police.

The family said this Saturday there will be a fundraiser at BlackJack Speed Shop at 9617 Huebner Road. It will be from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. All the proceeds that will be collected during that time will go towards her medical expenses.

