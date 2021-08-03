Young mother, young son reported missing from west side

Dlanny Reaneille Chairez has straight, shoulder length brown hair and a flower tattoo on her left back shoulder. Chairez's 1-year-old son is also missing.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are asking for your help to find a young mother and her son last seen on the west side last month. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the two are listed as missing.

Dlanny Reaneille Chairez has straight, shoulder length brown hair and a flower tattoo on her left back shoulder. She is 4'11" and weighs 210 pounds.

Also missing is her year and a half old son, James Avi Chairez. He has straight, shoulder length orange hair. James is about 2'6" and weighs about 28 pounds.

They were reported missing on February 22 and were last seen in the 7600 block of Southwest Military Drive.

SAPD said the mother is an adult and has custodial rights, but they are hoping she will contact them police to let them know they are both alright.