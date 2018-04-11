A family is devastated after a young man is killed in a major crash on the west side and his father-in-law who was a passenger in the car, lost his leg.

Police say 23-year-old Aaron Trevino was driving west on US Highway 90 Friday night when the vehicle crossed multiple lanes of traffic and drove off the right shoulder of the highway.

"I was in the third or second lane when I saw him weave in and out of traffic," witness Issac Aldana said.

Police said Trevino tried to steer back left, but the vehicle ended up rolling over multiple times.

"I was shocked just didn't know what to do but help that guy," Aldana said.

Aldana and several other witnesses pulled over and tried to flip the vehicle back upright.

"We tried to pull the guy out and he wasn't responding."

The passenger, identified as Trevino's father-in-law Johnny Mora, was ejected from the vehicle and lost his leg. Mora was rushed to the hospital and family says he is in stable condition as of Saturday afternoon. Trevino died at the scene.

"I don't know how it happened," Anthony Trevino, Aaron's father said. "I just know he lost control and the car flipped and now he's gone."

Anthony Trevino said Aaron leaves behind a 10-month-old daughter and his son was making plans for her first birthday.

"He was a good dad for the short time I saw this young man really focus on his daughter," Anthony said. "It's just a rollercoaster of emotions right now but we're going to be okay."

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses for Aaron Trevino and Johnny Mora's medical bills.

The San Antonio Pan American Golf Assoc & The Clubhouse is also hosting a benefit concert and plate sale for Aaron Trevino on Thursday, November 8 from 5:30 p.m. to midnight at 2300 Avenue B.

"They were heading home from work, heading home to their families," Aaron's Aunt Amanda Munos said. "This is just something tragic that happened and I don't wish this upon anybody. They are great, great guys, especially Aaron. [He] just lit up a room when he walked in. He's my nephew and I love him very much like he was my own. He is going to be very dearly missed in our family."

