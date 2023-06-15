x
Local

Young man and his lemonade business make large donation to Killeen Animal Services

Duane Shaw and the Lemon Squeezos family came through in a big way for the local shelter.

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen Animal Services recently received a very generous donation of dog food from 10-year-old Duane Shaw and his Lemon Squeezos team.

The City of Killeen shared Shaw's big donation on its Facebook page stating, "This was a huge donation, and we could tell he did it from his heart. The stack of dog food was almost taller than he was!"

Credit: City of Killeen
Founder of Lemon Squeezos, Duane Shaw, standing next to his large donation of dog food.

Shaw started his small business, Lemon Squeezos, to bring his family's freshly-squeezed lemonade from their table to yours. He also wanted to use the business as way to give back to his community and other charities

With a donation this big, Shaw is doing just that. 

To view more information on this donation, visit here.

