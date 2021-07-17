Young girl pulled from rubble after driver crashes into house, police say

Police said a man was driving an SUV westbound on Southcross, likely speeding, when he lost control and slammed into the house.

SAN ANTONIO — It was a terrifying morning for a young girl and her family after a driver reportedly plowed into their house.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of East Southcross.

The San Antonio Police Department said a man was driving an SUV westbound on Southcross, likely speeding, when he lost control and slammed into the house and then a tree.

The man was ejected from the SUV and taken to University Hospital in unknown condition.

A child was inside the home was near the area where the vehicle hit the house, and she had to be pulled from the rubble by the San Antonio Fire Department. She was also taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A call for shots fired took place about a block away shortly before the crash took place. Police are investigating to determine if this incident may be related, but at this time, they say it is unclear.