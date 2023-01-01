Young girl dies from early morning New Year's Day shooting

Officers arrived to the hospital as the shooting victim was arriving. Officers were told that the young girl had died from her injuries.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officers were called to the 6600 Block of Everhart Road at 12:01 a.m. Sunday in regards to a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers were updated that the shooting victim was self-transported to a local hospital by family members, according to officials with CCPD.

Officers arrived to the hospital as the shooting victim was arriving. Officers were told that the young girl had died from her injuries.

The city's Criminal Investigation Division is currently investigating the incident. Residents are encouraged to share any information they have regarding the case to 361-886-2600.

This is a developing story, follow 3NEWS as more information becomes available.

At approximately 12:01 am on Sunday, January 1, 2023, Officers were dispatched to the 6600 block of Everhart reference a... Posted by Corpus Christi Police Department on Sunday, January 1, 2023

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.