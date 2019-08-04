SAN ANTONIO — All alone, on a quiet road. That's how Cynthia Gomez died, and for her big sister Tina Gomez Ramos, that has to be the hardest part.

"We're hurting forever," she said as her voice began to crack. "This is never going to go away."

"Knowing that we're never going to see her again, but this is what we have," she said, as she pointed to the urn with Cynthia's remains.

"That person out there, this is what you left us with."

In January, San Antonio Police say the mother of four and grandmother of five was hit and killed by a car on New Laredo Highway. She was found around 5:00 a.m. Authorities believe the car involved left the scene around 2:50 a.m.

They suspect the driver was in a silver or grey Nissan Maxima with a "coin slot sunroof" usually found in a 2004 to 2006 model.

San Antonio Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

Though the Gomez family knows it'll never bring Cynthia back, they hope an answer can let her rest in peace.

"We hope this will bring justice for us and some kind of closure," Gomez Ramos said.