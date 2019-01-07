A local boy has been described by his parents as energetic, determined and fun; but many are also calling him inspirational.

In the water at the University of the Incarnate Word Natatorium is where ten-year-old Matthew Jeffrey said he wants to be.

“I just love the swimming because of the water. I feel so much safer in the water for some reason; I just like to swim,” Matthew said.

Matthew started swimming at just four years old but has been learning how to do a lot of things his own way since birth.

“The ultrasound said I would be A-Okay, that I would not have any disabilities. Once I was born everybody was shocked because it was just, bam!”

“He’s got Radial dysplasia. He was born with that. It affects both arms. He only has 6 fingers, no thumbs, so a little tricky,” Phillip Jeffrey, Matthew’s dad, said.

But if you ask Matthew, he wouldn’t call it a disability.

“I honestly think it’s really cool and some people say it’s an ability because I can do a lot more things than a lot of other people can,” Matthew said.

Scott LeBlanc, Director of Sports and Wellness at the University of the Incarnate Word, is a coach of the Kinetic Kids Xtreme Swim program.

He and the team have a nickname for Matthew.

“Matthew is what we call our human torpedo; that’s his nickname around here. He does a really good breast stroke, free style and back stroke. Phenomenal strokes,” LeBlanc said.

Matthew said he believes the secret to it all is simple; just keep swimming.

Eight gold medals later, he isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. He said there have been a lot of bumps in the road but he’s figured it out.

“Whenever he was born I was wanted to see him do cool things and I was interested to see what he could do… and he is just blowing everything literally out of the water,” Jeffrey said.

To learn more about Kinetic Kids 'SA Xtreme Swimming' click here.