You can park for free in downtown San Antonio on these days, times

City Tower parking garage, Martinez and Alamo lots are not included, the post says.

SAN ANTONIO — The city of San Antonio is offering free parking downtown for seven days a week.

The city tweeted and posted on their website the following:

  • Monday - Friday parking is free between 4 p.m. and 2 a.m.
  • Saturday, Sunday parking is free all day

You can park for free at city-owned garages, pay stations and meters. City Tower parking garage, Martinez and Alamo lots are not included, the post says. It is unclear how long the city will allow free parking on these days, times.

Here's a map of garages on the city's website:

Credit: City of San Antonio

