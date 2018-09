SAN ANTONIO — Hot Cheetos, Big Red, and a sour pickle — the holy trinity.

A San Antonio company will deliver boxes of your favorite snacks to your front door.

Hoodrat Snacks claims to deliver boxes filled with bites like Michelitas, chamoy-soaked gummy bears, and lime Hot Cheetos to your home, whether it's in the hood or not, for a monthly fee.

Plans range from $18 a month to $25 a month.

