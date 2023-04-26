York County K9 helps locate missing person

K9 Prince, alongside Cpl. Kauffman, Sgt. Strine, and K9 Hawk, helped in the discovery of a missing person case in York County.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Sheriff's Office K9 Unit was called into action by the Spring Garden Police Department on January 24 to aid in the search for a missing person.

The family reported to police that a family member in their 30s went missing around 8 p.m. that night.

Extra cause for concern arose when it was revealed that the missing person wasn't wearing appropriate clothing for the wintry weather, among other factors.

Cpl. Kauffman and Sgt. Strine responded to the scene, accompanied by K9 Prince and K9 Hawk.

After the team assessed the scene, they decided to call in YSCO Drone Unit to assist in the search for the individual.

K9 Prince tracked the development into a wooded area until successfully finding the missing person alert on the ground, who was then treated by EMS.