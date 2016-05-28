Enjoy interactive yoga experience with puppies

The Puppy Food Bank announces additional Puppy Yoga dates for the remainder of the year

SPRING BRANCH, Texas — Cute puppies and playful yoga poses could be in your near future.

The Puppy Food Bank announced additional Puppy Yoga dates for the remainder of the year. The first added date is Saturday, September 9. This announcement comes after the first Puppy Yoga event was recognized as a huge success.

Yoga lovers can stop by and enjoy quality time with some furry companions at the House of Healing studio located at 15000 HWY 46 W Suite 420 Spring Branch, Texas 78070 from 2:00p.m. to 3:30p.m.

If you can't make the September 9 date, there will be two more chances to enjoy puppies in adorable poses in October and December. Spots are limited for Saturday's event so hurry up and grab a spot before they're all gone. Attendees are also encouraged to bring pedigree canned chopped puppy food for local rescues.

A percentage of the events proceeds will benefit the Puppy Food Bank.

The Puppy Food Bank is a virtual pet food bank whose sole mission is dedicated to providing food supplies to pet rescue organizations in San Antonio, Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin, and Corpus Christi. The Puppy Food Bank only supports "no kill" organizations.

