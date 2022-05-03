YMCA hosting prayer breakfast on National Day of Prayer, May 5

SAN ANTONIO — The YMCA of greater San Antonio and Trinity Baptist Church will be hosting a prayer breakfast on May 5 which is the National Day of Prayer.
Local organizers, including Mike Kiolbassa, the President of Kiolbassa Sausage, will be gathering at the Tripoint - A Center for Life for a day of prayer, peace and reflection in honor of the National Day of Prayer, the YMCA said.
The speakers include:
- Mike Kiolbassa, President at Kiolbassa Sausage
- Ann Helmke, Faith Liaison, City of San Antonio
- David McGee, President & CEO of Amegy Bank
- Debbie Potter, Minister of Children at Trinity Baptist Church
- Laurie Bracher & Veronica Grant, Co-coordinators for Trinity Baptist Church Prayer Ministry
- Nancy Abbott, YMCA of Greater San Antonio Chaplain
- Jacob Sensenig, Minister of Music & Worship Arts at Trinity Baptist Church
The event will commence at 6:30 a.m. at 3233 N St Mary's Street, San Antonio, Tx, 78212. You can also join virtually here.
Registration is still open and is required if you will be attending in-person. You can also donate money and perishable food items as they are being accepted for the San Antonio Food Bank, the YMCA said.