YMCA announces return of 19th annual Síclovía event

SAN ANTONIO — The 19th annual Síclovía event will be taking place Sunday, March 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This event is designed to provide a safe space for residents to get active, explore and play, the YMCA says.

The Southtown Route will stretch from the South Flores H-E-B to Roosevelt Park. Participants can walk, ride bikes, do exercise classes, participate in activities for the youth, get some treats for their pets and much more, the Y says.

"We’re celebrating over one million attendees since Síclovía’s inception. Residents of all ages have enjoyed the event since 2011 thanks to our many sponsors and partners who help host this community event," said Sandy Morander, president & CEO of YMCA of Greater San Antonio. The presenting sponsor this Spring is H-E-B and lead sponsors are the City of San Antonio and Metro Health.

The Y says that attendees can expect to find free exercise classes, live music, bike repair tents and more along the Southtown route.

Síclovía is a certified Green Event with the City of San Antonio’s Office of Sustainability for 10 consecutive years, the Y says. The ForeverWell program will provide things for the seniors to do in partnership with WellMed that include Painting, Loteria and more.