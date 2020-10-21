This is what more than a half million dollars worth of generic Xanax looks like...and it was found in Fulshear

Police pulled a driver over for running a stop sign in the Cross Creek Ranch subdivision and realized there was probable cause to search the car.

HOUSTON — A traffic stop in Fulshear Tuesday led to the seizure of more than half a million dollars of a generic form of Xanax, according to police.

It happened in the Cross Creek Ranch community near Campbell Elementary. The officer pulled the car over for running a stop sign. At some point during the stop, the officer determined there was probable cause for a search and called for backup.

During the search, the officers found more than 30 pounds of illegal Alprazolam, which is a generic form of Xanax with a street value between $516,000 and $645,000.

Both people in the car were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver in a drug-free zone.

