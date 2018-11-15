Wrestling fans have something to look forward to in early 2019 when WWE Live returns to the Alamo City.

The AT&T Center announced the news Thursday that WWE would return to San Antonio at the beginning of the year on January 18 at 7:30 p.m.

According to the press release, Intercontinental champion Seth Rollins will be defending his title against WWE force Dean Ambrose.

Former strongman Braun Strowman will be wrestling Constable and Acting General Manager of WWE Raw, Baron Corbin, and former Chaotic Wrestling Women's Champ Sasha Banks will take the ring against pro wrestler and MMA fighter Bobby Lashley.

Tickets for the event start at $20 and go on sale Friday, November 30 at 10 a.m. at the AT&T Center Box Office, Ticketmaster.com or by phone at 1-800-745-3000.

