TYLER, Texas — For 48 years, East Texas World War II veteran Ray Terry has been putting up quite the array of Christmas lights.

He's lived in Whitehouse for most of his life and every Christmas season his focus turns toward putting up a huge display of Christmas lights.

Originally, he started setting up lights to enter contests for who has the best lights.

Terry laughed as he described winning quite a few of these contests when he started, but as he continued, the contests no longer took priority.

Now, he reflects on what he hears from the community and the memories he's helped create in East Texas.

"Someone said we moved here 40 years ago and we never missed a year," Terry said. "We brought our children the first year in kept on and then they bring their children and we bring in our grandchildren now."

Terry finished putting up his display on Friday, but says he's hoping to add a couple of things in the coming days. Now 95-years-old, he has a person who works for him help put up all the lights.

He says he can hear dozens of people drive by each night, with some stepping out of their cars to get a better look. He wants everyone who stops to take their time and appreciate everything that goes into creating this magnificent display.

"Come in slow and drive through to stop and look, Terry said. "It doesn't matter if somebody is behind you or they can wait."

If you would like to check out the lights, visit his home located at 203 Acker Tap in Whitehouse. The lights will be on display through January.