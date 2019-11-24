SAN ANTONIO — A wrong-way driver on the south side slammed into a pedestrian early Sunday morning, San Antonio Police said.

The incident took place around 2 a.m. in the 4900 block of South Flores near Mary Street.

Police said three people were leaving a bar and walking to a taco truck when a driver going the wrong way hit one of the men.

Authorities said the victim, who is in his late 40s or early 50s was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The driver stopped and was given a Driving While Intoxicated test. The results were not reported.