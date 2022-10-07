Wrong-way driver dead after crashing head-on into another car, police say

Police spotted the driver heading the wrong direction and moments later, he crashed head-on into another car and died at the scene.

SAN ANTONIO — A wrong-way driver is dead after police say he crashed head-on into another car overnight, according to police.

It happened just after 2 a.m. on State Highway 151 at Callaghan Rd. on the west side of San Antonio. Police say a man driving an SUV was spotted going the wrong direction and just after officers observed him, he crashed head-on into another vehicle.

Two people, who were inside the car he crashed into, were taken to an area hospital in stable condition. The wrong-way driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Police suspect he was intoxicated. No age was given and the crash is being investigated.

No other details were provided and no other injuries were reported.

