x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

San Antonio's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | San Antonio, Texas | KENS5.com

local

Wrong-way driver slams head-on into motorist

The driver was arrested under suspicion of DWI.
Credit: KENS 5

SAN ANTONIO — SAFD and SAPD were called out to US 90 eastbound at Zarzamora Street for a major crash just after midnight. 

At the scene, crews found two vehicles with significant damage and two people standing to the side. 

A spokesperson with SAPD said that the pickup was traveling westbound in the eastbound lane along US 90 when it hit a car head-on. 

Both drivers were treated by EMS at the scene.

The driver of the pickup was arrested under suspicion of DWI. The driver of the car was released at the scene. 