Wrong-way driver slams head-on into motorist

The driver was arrested under suspicion of DWI.

SAN ANTONIO — SAFD and SAPD were called out to US 90 eastbound at Zarzamora Street for a major crash just after midnight.

At the scene, crews found two vehicles with significant damage and two people standing to the side.

A spokesperson with SAPD said that the pickup was traveling westbound in the eastbound lane along US 90 when it hit a car head-on.

Both drivers were treated by EMS at the scene.