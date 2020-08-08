Wrong-way driver slams head-on into motorist

SAN ANTONIO — SAFD and SAPD were called out to US 90 eastbound at Zarzamora Street for a major crash just after midnight.
At the scene, crews found two vehicles with significant damage and two people standing to the side.
A spokesperson with SAPD said that the pickup was traveling westbound in the eastbound lane along US 90 when it hit a car head-on.
Both drivers were treated by EMS at the scene.
The driver of the pickup was arrested under suspicion of DWI. The driver of the car was released at the scene.