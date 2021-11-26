Wrong-way driver dies after crashing into another vehicle, police say

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

SAN ANTONIO — One man is dead and another is in critical condition after a crash took place northeast of downtown, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. Friday on Highway 281 at Grayson Street.

Police said a man in his 20s was driving the wrong way in his pickup truck; he was going south in the northbound lanes of 281.

The driver of the truck crashed into a black car head on at highway speeds, police said. The driver of the truck passed away. The driver of the black car was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The northbound lanes of 281 at Grayson Street closed and traffic was diverted to Interstate 35 at the interchange.